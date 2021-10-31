Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Short Interest Update

Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,200 shares, a growth of 42.8% from the September 30th total of 82,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 233,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRRFY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carrefour from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Carrefour in a report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carrefour in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Carrefour in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Carrefour in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrefour presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.

Shares of Carrefour stock remained flat at $$3.66 during trading hours on Friday. 38,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,323. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.86. The stock has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.52. Carrefour has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $4.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Carrefour SA engages in the provision of supermarkets and retail stores. Its activities include operation and management of hypermarkets; supermarkets; convenience stores; cash and carry stores; and both food and non-food e-commerce websites. The company was founded on July 11, 1959 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

