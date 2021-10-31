Cashaa (CAS) Market Capitalization Tops $18.71 Million

Cashaa (CURRENCY:CAS) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 31st. Over the last week, Cashaa has traded up 21.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Cashaa coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0228 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges. Cashaa has a total market capitalization of $18.71 million and $831,741.00 worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.38 or 0.00048446 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $137.34 or 0.00226463 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00011742 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.61 or 0.00096647 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004378 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Cashaa

Cashaa (CAS) is a coin. Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 819,508,698 coins. The Reddit community for Cashaa is /r/Cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cashaa’s official website is www.cashaa.com . Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @cashaaltd and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cashaa’s official message board is www.cryptocompare.com/coins/cas/forum/ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Cashaa is an Ethereum-based banking platform powered by the technology of Auxledger. It offers an exchange and money transfer services between fiat and cryptocurrencies. financial technology combined with fiat will enable real-time, peer-to-peer value exchange and payment services across all the Blockchain. The integrated Cashaa's wallet system enables its community to save, spend, borrow and get insured, with a simplified user experience in a legally compliant way. CAS, an EIP-20 token, is used as the main currency of Cashaa's ecosystem and allows its holders to acquire premium services, trade cryptocurrencies anywhere in the world, provide the credit score for lenders, participate in governing mechanism of CAS usage, and publicly trade tokens. “

Cashaa Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cashaa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cashaa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cashaa using one of the exchanges listed above.

