Catena Media plc (OTCMKTS:CTTMF) Short Interest Update

Catena Media plc (OTCMKTS:CTTMF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the September 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Shares of Catena Media stock remained flat at $$6.47 during trading on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.70. Catena Media has a 1 year low of $3.22 and a 1 year high of $8.40.
About Catena Media
Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)
Receive News & Ratings for Catena Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catena Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.