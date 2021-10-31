Caxton Associates LP Acquires New Holdings in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,951 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 144.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 84,465 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 49,865 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 264,455 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 6,920 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in SandRidge Energy during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in SandRidge Energy during the first quarter worth about $682,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in SandRidge Energy during the first quarter worth about $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.23% of the company’s stock.

Get SandRidge Energy alerts:

NYSE:SD opened at $12.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.27. The firm has a market cap of $468.34 million, a P/E ratio of 1,281.28 and a beta of 3.38. SandRidge Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $14.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.20 million for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a return on equity of 27.73% and a net margin of 1.90%.

SandRidge Energy declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and natural gas company to buy up to 8.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About SandRidge Energy

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates in United States Mid-Continent, and North Park Basin of Colorado. The company was founded by Noah Malone Mitchell III in 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma, OK.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for SandRidge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SandRidge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.