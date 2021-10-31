Caxton Corp Buys 567 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Caxton Corp lifted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,319 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Caxton Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the second quarter worth about $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 423.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $740.00 target price on Netflix in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $666.76.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $43,566,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,977 shares of company stock valued at $77,862,889. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $690.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $305.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $607.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $546.50. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $463.41 and a 1 year high of $690.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

