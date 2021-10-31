Caxton Corp Has $822,000 Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Caxton Corp increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,516 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 0.6% of Caxton Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Caxton Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Visa by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 367,892 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $86,021,000 after acquiring an additional 13,120 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Visa by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 210,478 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $49,214,000 after buying an additional 4,292 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Visa by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 50,010 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,939,000 after buying an additional 19,910 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management raised its holdings in Visa by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 10,950 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Visa by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,673,916 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,837,698,000 after purchasing an additional 698,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total transaction of $2,048,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total transaction of $2,509,358.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,580 shares of company stock worth $9,878,619. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on V shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.69.

NYSE V opened at $211.77 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.23 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The stock has a market cap of $412.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.78, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $226.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

