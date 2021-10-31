CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) Plans $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the bank on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th.

CB Financial Services has increased its dividend payment by 9.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. CB Financial Services has a payout ratio of 49.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CB Financial Services to earn $1.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.8%.

CBFV stock opened at $24.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.66. CB Financial Services has a 52-week low of $17.76 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.08). CB Financial Services had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 8.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CB Financial Services will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CB Financial Services stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) by 26.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,630 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.31% of CB Financial Services worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 26.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CBFV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CB Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. TheStreet raised shares of CB Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday.

About CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The company operates through the Community Banking and Insurance Brokerage Services segments. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans as well as a variety of deposit products for individuals and businesses.

