CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 105.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,634 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brookmont Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 6,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 2,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $298.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.80. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $207.63 and a one year high of $298.01.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

