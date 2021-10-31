CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 9,887 SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF makes up 0.0% of CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSK. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 194.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 435,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,274,000 after purchasing an additional 288,065 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,093,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,363,000 after acquiring an additional 226,203 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 500,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,715,000 after acquiring an additional 134,347 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,420,000 after acquiring an additional 116,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 585,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,883,000 after acquiring an additional 94,863 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF alerts:

Shares of PSK opened at $43.37 on Friday. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a one year low of $42.04 and a one year high of $44.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.62.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.