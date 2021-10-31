CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $65.97 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 277,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,482 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 5.6% of CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.13% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $65,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 548.4% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $52,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $55,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $72,000.

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $252.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.62. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.01 and a 12 month high of $254.28.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

