CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.700-$1.760 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08 billion-$1.11 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.07 billion.CBIZ also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.70-1.76 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBIZ from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

Shares of CBZ traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $36.71. 432,680 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,589. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.12. CBIZ has a one year low of $22.28 and a one year high of $37.88.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.12. CBIZ had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $282.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. CBIZ’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CBIZ will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jerome P. Grisko sold 10,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $338,786.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $71,043.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CBIZ stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 333,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,147 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.63% of CBIZ worth $10,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 88.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

