Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $11.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.02% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Celestica, Inc. is one of the largest electronics manufacturing services company in the world, serving the computer, and communications sectors. The company provides competitive manufacturing technology and service solutions for printed circuit assembly and system assembly, as well as post-manufacturing support to many of the world’s leading original equipment manufacturers. Celestica’s extensive depth and breadth of offerings supports a wide variety of customer requirements from low volume, high complexity custom products to high volume commodity products. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Celestica from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet raised Celestica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Celestica from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Celestica from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

NYSE CLS opened at $9.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Celestica has a 52 week low of $5.82 and a 52 week high of $10.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.38.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Celestica had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 1.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Celestica will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Celestica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Celestica by 195.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Celestica by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celestica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celestica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. 58.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Celestica

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) business segments. The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

