Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Short Interest Update

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the September 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of CLLNY traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.65. 51,584 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,073. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.64. Cellnex Telecom has a 1 year low of $23.84 and a 1 year high of $36.87.

Get Cellnex Telecom alerts:

CLLNY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup lowered shares of Cellnex Telecom from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Spain, Italy, Netherlands, France, Switzerland, and Other Countries.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cellnex Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellnex Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.