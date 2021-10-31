Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Short Interest Up 44.5% in October

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,930,000 shares, a growth of 44.5% from the September 30th total of 2,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EBR. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the second quarter valued at about $1,445,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,939,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 2nd quarter valued at about $195,000. 0.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EBR. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.47 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th.

NYSE EBR traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $6.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,688,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,335,042. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a twelve month low of $4.69 and a twelve month high of $9.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.65.

About Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA engages in the production and dissemination of electricity. It operates through the Generation and Transmission segments. The Generation segment refers to the electric power generation including hydroelectric, thermal, and nuclear power plants. The Transmission segment focuses on the transmission of electric power in Brazil.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.