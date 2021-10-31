Centrica (LON:CNA) Sets New 1-Year High at $62.44

Centrica plc (LON:CNA) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 62.44 ($0.82) and last traded at GBX 60.98 ($0.80), with a volume of 4113476 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 60.38 ($0.79).

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Centrica from GBX 76 ($0.99) to GBX 112 ($1.46) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Centrica from GBX 67 ($0.88) to GBX 70 ($0.91) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Centrica to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 58 ($0.76) to GBX 75 ($0.98) in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Centrica presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 79.80 ($1.04).

The company has a market capitalization of £3.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 53.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 53.21.

In other news, insider Chris OShea bought 45,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.61) per share, with a total value of £21,220.50 ($27,724.72). Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 45,756 shares of company stock valued at $2,152,230.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

