Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Issues Earnings Results

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ CERN opened at $74.29 on Friday. Cerner has a fifty-two week low of $67.96 and a fifty-two week high of $84.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.92%.

CERN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a research note on Sunday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.38.

In other Cerner news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $219,175.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at $749,339.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 9,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $796,123.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,739 shares of company stock worth $2,273,398. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Cerner

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

