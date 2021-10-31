Chai Trust Co. LLC Invests $218,000 in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Chai Trust Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $914,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,975,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $267,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the second quarter valued at about $3,670,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the second quarter valued at about $306,000.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF alerts:

Shares of BBJP stock opened at $57.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.54 and its 200-day moving average is $56.64.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBJP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.