Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 16,086 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 674,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,086 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of Crown worth $68,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Crown in the first quarter valued at $321,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 2.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 200.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 11,967 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 123.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 30.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 3,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $411,634.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director B Craig Owens acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $105.62 per share, with a total value of $211,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,662.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crown stock opened at $103.99 on Friday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.78 and a twelve month high of $114.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.99. The company has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.06. Crown had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 36.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.51%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Crown in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.80.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

