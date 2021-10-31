Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $70.18 Million Stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,323,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 81,582 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.60% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $70,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,725,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $625,906,000 after buying an additional 606,813 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,133,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,443,000 after buying an additional 106,844 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,713,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,247,000 after acquiring an additional 41,948 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,539,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,285,000 after acquiring an additional 128,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC increased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 30.9% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 4,208,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,083,000 after acquiring an additional 992,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 2,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $89,804.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HR opened at $33.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.94. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1-year low of $27.59 and a 1-year high of $34.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.45 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $131.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.29 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 7.70%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 73.33%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.80.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

