Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $71.43 Million Stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 494,062 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 24,900 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $71,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Splunk by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,612,153 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,112,624,000 after buying an additional 98,749 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Splunk by 20.9% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,867,151 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $992,853,000 after buying an additional 1,186,701 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Splunk by 4.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,005,663 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $289,539,000 after buying an additional 89,839 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Splunk by 18.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,467,486 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $212,169,000 after buying an additional 227,834 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Splunk by 7.6% in the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,184,543 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $171,261,000 after buying an additional 83,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

SPLK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Splunk from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Splunk has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.55.

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $164.82 on Friday. Splunk Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.28 and a 52-week high of $214.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.56. The company has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.42 and a beta of 1.22.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $605.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.27 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 49.60% and a negative return on equity of 55.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Graham Smith sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.02, for a total transaction of $126,403.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 97,758 shares in the company, valued at $14,763,413.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,385 shares of company stock worth $5,097,638. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries.

