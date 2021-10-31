Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $72.51 Million Stock Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,363,098 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,221,484 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.67% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $72,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 205.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 488.9% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $24.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.33 and a 200-day moving average of $21.56. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.59 and a 1-year high of $26.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 2.25.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The mining company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 75.62%. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 264.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on CLF shares. TheStreet raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Argus started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.69.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

