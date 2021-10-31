Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 740,145 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,795 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PVH were worth $79,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in PVH by 108.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in PVH by 25.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 588 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in PVH during the second quarter valued at $73,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PVH during the second quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in PVH during the second quarter valued at $105,000. 98.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PVH stock opened at $109.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.77. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.36. PVH Corp. has a 52-week low of $57.35 and a 52-week high of $121.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $1.52. PVH had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 12,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $1,459,987.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Emanuel Chirico sold 139,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total value of $16,696,894.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 156,864 shares of company stock worth $18,833,155. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

PVH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on PVH from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PVH in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PVH from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays raised PVH from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised PVH from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.15.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

