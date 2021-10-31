Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 24,282 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 313,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,282 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $75,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 294.2% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 4,627 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Snowflake in the second quarter valued at $629,000. Andra AP fonden bought a new stake in Snowflake in the second quarter valued at $9,043,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake in the second quarter valued at $2,433,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 335.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,554,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,049 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.87, for a total transaction of $18,892,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,217,888.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.10, for a total value of $8,142,022.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,144,671 shares of company stock valued at $349,888,396. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNOW. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $309.60.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $353.84 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.71 and a fifty-two week high of $429.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $316.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.33. The firm has a market cap of $106.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.01.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.74 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 89.38%. Snowflake’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

