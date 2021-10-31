Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 31,396 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,117,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,396 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.96% of Kilroy Realty worth $77,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,950,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,213,000 after acquiring an additional 207,570 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 13,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,396,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,237,000 after acquiring an additional 235,570 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital L P grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 124,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,665,000 after acquiring an additional 25,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KRC. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho began coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.58.

Shares of KRC stock opened at $67.38 on Friday. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $46.42 and a 1-year high of $74.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.80 and its 200 day moving average is $68.35. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 71.39%. The company had revenue of $232.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. This is an increase from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.06%.

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

