Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 8,795 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 740,145 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,795 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PVH were worth $79,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in PVH by 12.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,652 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after buying an additional 5,071 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in PVH by 8.7% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,768,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $835,827,000 after buying an additional 618,798 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in PVH by 2.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 69,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,471,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in PVH by 12.7% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 933,212 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $98,641,000 after buying an additional 105,320 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in PVH by 17.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,310 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period. 98.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH stock opened at $109.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.77. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.36. PVH Corp. has a 52-week low of $57.35 and a 52-week high of $121.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $1.52. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 12,070 shares of PVH stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total transaction of $1,459,987.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emanuel Chirico sold 139,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total value of $16,696,894.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 156,864 shares of company stock worth $18,833,155. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

PVH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays raised PVH from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PVH from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PVH from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on PVH from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.15.

About PVH

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH).

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.