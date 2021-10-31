Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Trims Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,768 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $81,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.0% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.4% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.5% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 92.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.13, for a total transaction of $45,377.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,932.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

LAD opened at $319.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $330.37 and its 200-day moving average is $348.38. The stock has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $225.00 and a twelve month high of $417.98.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.30 by $1.91. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 37.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.70%.

LAD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $397.00.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

