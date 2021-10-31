Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Trims Stake in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 853,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 746 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $68,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in SL Green Realty by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,328,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,321,000 after buying an additional 112,013 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in SL Green Realty in the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SL Green Realty by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,276,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,104,000 after buying an additional 77,052 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SL Green Realty by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 383,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,652,000 after buying an additional 21,104 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SL Green Realty in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,033,000. 87.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLG opened at $70.07 on Friday. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 12-month low of $41.00 and a 12-month high of $85.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.47.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $4.17. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $205.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. SL Green Realty’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.3033 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.20%.

SLG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays began coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of SL Green Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.67.

In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 3,229 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $215,858.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

