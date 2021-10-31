Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $93.00

Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $93.00 and last traded at $96.00, with a volume of 18884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.82.

The company has a market capitalization of $907.20 million, a PE ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.75.

In other news, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $332,550 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Chase in the second quarter valued at about $6,245,000. Cove Street Capital LLC bought a new position in Chase in the second quarter valued at about $6,097,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chase in the second quarter valued at about $4,626,000. AltraVue Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Chase by 31.5% in the second quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 166,093 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,042,000 after acquiring an additional 39,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Chase by 28.4% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 137,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,059,000 after acquiring an additional 30,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

Chase Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)

Chase Corp. operates as a chemical company, which manufactures materials for high-reliability applications. It operates through the following segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives, Industrial Tapes, and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants, and Additives segment offers innovative and specialized product offerings consisting of both end-use products and intermediates that are used in or integrated into another company’s products.

