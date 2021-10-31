Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $93.00

Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $93.00 and last traded at $96.00, with a volume of 18884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.82.
The company has a market capitalization of $907.20 million, a PE ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.75.
In other news, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $332,550 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.
Chase Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)
Chase Corp. operates as a chemical company, which manufactures materials for high-reliability applications. It operates through the following segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives, Industrial Tapes, and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants, and Additives segment offers innovative and specialized product offerings consisting of both end-use products and intermediates that are used in or integrated into another company’s products.
Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?
Receive News & Ratings for Chase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.