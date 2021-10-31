Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.47.

CHGG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Chegg in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Chegg from $115.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Chegg from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHGG. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 365.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 97.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHGG traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,852,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,987,022. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.57 and a 200 day moving average of $78.89. Chegg has a 1 year low of $57.25 and a 1 year high of $115.21. The company has a quick ratio of 18.64, a current ratio of 18.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $198.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.11 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. Chegg’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Chegg will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

