Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $19.000-$19.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $17.910. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Chemed also updated its FY21 guidance to $19.00-$19.20 EPS.

Shares of CHE traded up $35.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $482.25. 202,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,559. Chemed has a 12-month low of $403.00 and a 12-month high of $560.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $459.53. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.47.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.57. Chemed had a return on equity of 34.49% and a net margin of 14.43%. The company had revenue of $538.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chemed will post 17.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This is an increase from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.96%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Chemed from $604.00 to $609.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.78, for a total value of $1,403,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,197,672.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Chemed

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

