ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Short Interest Up 40.9% in October

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,480,000 shares, a growth of 40.9% from the September 30th total of 3,890,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 9.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of CCXI stock opened at $34.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a current ratio of 5.73. ChemoCentryx has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $70.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.67 and a beta of 1.43.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 33.17% and a negative net margin of 568.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 96.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ChemoCentryx will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ChemoCentryx news, major shareholder (International) Ltd Vifor sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $157,720,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in ChemoCentryx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in ChemoCentryx by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 3,713 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in ChemoCentryx by 1,443.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ChemoCentryx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,990,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in ChemoCentryx by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 436,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,355,000 after buying an additional 33,148 shares during the period. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CCXI. Piper Sandler upgraded ChemoCentryx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. SVB Leerink upgraded ChemoCentryx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on ChemoCentryx from $28.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ChemoCentryx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $79.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

