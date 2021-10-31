Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG) to Issue — Dividend of $0.33 on November 17th

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) announced a — dividend on Thursday, September 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, November 17th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd.

Cheniere Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 30.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cheniere Energy to earn $8.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.5%.

LNG stock opened at $103.40 on Friday. Cheniere Energy has a 52-week low of $46.81 and a 52-week high of $113.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47. The company has a market cap of $26.22 billion, a PE ratio of -43.63, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.52.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($2.22). Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 5.73% and a positive return on equity of 22.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LNG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $94.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $109.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.73.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

