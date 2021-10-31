China Feihe Limited (OTCMKTS:CFEIY) Short Interest Up 150.0% in October

China Feihe Limited (OTCMKTS:CFEIY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the September 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of CFEIY opened at $16.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.61. China Feihe has a twelve month low of $11.56 and a twelve month high of $32.25.
China Feihe Company Profile
