China Feihe Limited (OTCMKTS:CFEIY) Short Interest Up 150.0% in October

China Feihe Limited (OTCMKTS:CFEIY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the September 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of CFEIY opened at $16.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.61. China Feihe has a twelve month low of $11.56 and a twelve month high of $32.25.

China Feihe Company Profile

China Feihe Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells infant milk formula products in Mainland China and the United States. The company offers a range of dairy products, including raw milk, adult milk powders, liquid milk products, adult goat milk powder, and soybean powder. It is also involved in the retail of vitamins, minerals, herbs, and other nutritional supplements.

