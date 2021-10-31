Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 22.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Church & Dwight updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.000-$3.000 EPS and its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.610-$0.610 EPS.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $87.36 on Friday. Church & Dwight has a 52-week low of $77.62 and a 52-week high of $91.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.51 and a 200 day moving average of $85.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHD. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.25.

In other news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $1,269,556.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 40,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total transaction of $3,481,373.25. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 44,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,847,955.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,073 shares of company stock valued at $8,108,739 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

