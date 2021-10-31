Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) – Stock analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Chuy’s in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.33. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $108.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.28 million. Chuy’s had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 12.49%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Chuy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.75.

NASDAQ:CHUY opened at $29.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.24 and a 200-day moving average of $36.88. The company has a market capitalization of $583.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 2.11. Chuy’s has a 52 week low of $20.54 and a 52 week high of $49.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Chuy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Chuy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chuy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 100,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,012 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,006 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

About Chuy’s

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

