CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $25.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “CI Financial Corp. offer asset management and wealth management advisory services. CI Financial Corp. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CIXX. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.06.

Shares of CIXX stock opened at $22.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48. CI Financial has a twelve month low of $11.68 and a twelve month high of $23.15.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $662.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.30 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CI Financial will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.143 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. CI Financial’s payout ratio is 31.15%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CI Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $295,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CI Financial by 50.5% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,086,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,018,000 after buying an additional 364,200 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of CI Financial by 24,166.7% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 72,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 72,500 shares during the period. Engine Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of CI Financial by 1.6% during the second quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 1,263,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,182,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CI Financial by 96.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 100,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 49,554 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

