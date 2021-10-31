CIBC Asset Management Inc Invests $203,000 in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VBTX. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Veritex in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Veritex during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Veritex during the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veritex by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Veritex by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Veritex alerts:

In other news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 5,399 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $189,018.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $526,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 385,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,530,094.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,250 shares of company stock worth $745,454 over the last ninety days. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:VBTX opened at $40.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.95 and a twelve month high of $41.22.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $86.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.14 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 30.32%. Veritex’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VBTX shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Veritex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Veritex from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Veritex from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Further Reading: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.