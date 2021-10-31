CIBC Asset Management Inc Invests $207,000 in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACHC. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $62.00 on Friday. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.94 and a 52-week high of $68.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.72. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 29.32%. The firm had revenue of $587.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ACHC. SVB Leerink began coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Barclays began coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.23 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Acadia Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.88.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

