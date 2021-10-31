CIBC Boosts Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) Price Target to C$11.75

Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$11.50 to C$11.75 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CMLEF has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$11.75 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$11.75 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.10.

Shares of CMLEF opened at $9.36 on Wednesday. Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $9.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.45.

Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust is a closed-end investment trust, which owns and manage commercial properties. It operates through the following segments: Office Properties, Retail Properties, Industrial & Flex Properties, Cominar’s Proportionate Share, and Joint Ventures. The company was founded by Jules Dallaire on March 31, 1998 and is headquartered in Quebec, Canada.

