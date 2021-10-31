CIBC Increases Andlauer Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) Price Target to C$54.00

Andlauer Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) had its target price upped by CIBC from C$49.00 to C$54.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ANDHF. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$48.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$43.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.50.

Get Andlauer Healthcare Group alerts:

ANDHF opened at $37.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.83. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 1 year low of $27.14 and a 1 year high of $37.75.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.

See Also: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.