Cielo Waste Solutions (CVE:CMC) Trading Up 12.8%

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp (CVE:CMC)’s stock price was up 12.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.44. Approximately 4,700,520 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 6,301,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$264.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.77.

In other news, Director Clayton Donald Allan acquired 170,000 shares of Cielo Waste Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$97,869.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,743,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$13,093,374.80.

