Cindicator Market Cap Reaches $33.18 Million (CND)

Cindicator (CURRENCY:CND) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. One Cindicator coin can currently be bought for $0.0166 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. Cindicator has a total market capitalization of $33.18 million and $404,577.00 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cindicator has traded down 4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.18 or 0.00049125 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $136.54 or 0.00222275 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004713 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00011987 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.54 or 0.00096924 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Cindicator Coin Profile

Cindicator (CND) is a coin. Its launch date was September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 coins. Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cindicator is cindicator.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2015, Cindicator is a fintech company improving investment decision-making amid high uncertainty through predictive analytics. Cindicator uses blockchain technology to create a unique ecosystem of 130,000 decentralized analysts whose insights are enhanced by AI. We call it Hybrid Intelligence. Сindicator’s founders envision a future where the collective intelligence of analysts, data scientists, and investors is leveraged by AI to solve the most pressing problems of the post-capitalist era. Alternative website: https://app.cindicator.com/ “

Buying and Selling Cindicator

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cindicator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cindicator should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cindicator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

