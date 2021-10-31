Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a growth of 58.7% from the September 30th total of 7,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 17,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Ciner Resources stock remained flat at $$16.25 during mid-day trading on Friday. 11,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,455. Ciner Resources has a 52 week low of $10.43 and a 52 week high of $16.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.43 million, a P/E ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.09.
Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $120.70 million for the quarter. Ciner Resources had a return on equity of 4.43% and a net margin of 3.02%.
About Ciner Resources
Ciner Resources LP engages in the production of natural soda ash. The company was founded on April 22, 2013 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
