Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a growth of 58.7% from the September 30th total of 7,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 17,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Ciner Resources stock remained flat at $$16.25 during mid-day trading on Friday. 11,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,455. Ciner Resources has a 52 week low of $10.43 and a 52 week high of $16.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.43 million, a P/E ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Get Ciner Resources alerts:

Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $120.70 million for the quarter. Ciner Resources had a return on equity of 4.43% and a net margin of 3.02%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ciner Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Ciner Resources by 130.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in Ciner Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,590,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ciner Resources by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 700,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,995,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ciner Resources

Ciner Resources LP engages in the production of natural soda ash. The company was founded on April 22, 2013 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ciner Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciner Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.