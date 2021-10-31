Circassia Group (LON:CIR) Shares Down 1.3%

Shares of Circassia Group Plc (LON:CIR) fell 1.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 43 ($0.56) and last traded at GBX 43 ($0.56). 161,984 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 835,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 43.55 ($0.57).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 40.37 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 58.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of £179.83 million and a P/E ratio of -10.75.

In other news, insider Jonathan Emms acquired 26,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 37 ($0.48) per share, for a total transaction of £9,960.77 ($13,013.81).

Circassia Group Plc, a medical device company, focuses on the respiratory diagnostics and monitoring products. It offers NIOX and NIOX VERO, a fractional exhaled nitric oxide measurement and monitoring products for use in asthma diagnosis and management. The company offers its products through commercial team in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and Germany, as well as through network of distribution partners internationally.

