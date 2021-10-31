Citigroup Boosts O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Price Target to $675.00

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $650.00 to $675.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $630.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $680.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $644.80.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $622.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $42.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52 week low of $424.03 and a 52 week high of $669.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $612.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $581.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 757.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will post 27.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Robert Allen Dumas sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.79, for a total transaction of $2,988,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,065 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,806.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 9,024 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.96, for a total transaction of $5,910,359.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,586 shares of company stock worth $48,393,846 in the last 90 days. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

