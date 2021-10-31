Citigroup Raises Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Price Target to $45.00

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SLGN. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Silgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a hold rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Silgan in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Silgan from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Silgan in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Silgan from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silgan presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.86.

Get Silgan alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGN opened at $40.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.40. Silgan has a fifty-two week low of $33.62 and a fifty-two week high of $44.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Silgan will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.30%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Silgan by 14.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its stake in Silgan by 0.8% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 58,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC lifted its stake in Silgan by 1.7% in the third quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 31,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Silgan by 0.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 209,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,710,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Silgan by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 21,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

Featured Article: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.