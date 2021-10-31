Citigroup Trims 3M (NYSE:MMM) Target Price to $191.00

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $194.00 to $191.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MMM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered 3M from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Langenberg & Company raised shares of 3M from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $195.46.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $178.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. 3M has a 1 year low of $156.99 and a 1 year high of $208.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.22. The firm has a market cap of $103.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.99.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 67.73%.

In other 3M news, insider Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,205,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,194,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total transaction of $356,229.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,563.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,569. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

