Civic Market Capitalization Achieves $317.72 Million (CVC)

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 30th. Civic has a market cap of $317.72 million and $69.06 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Civic has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Civic coin can now be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00000770 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Civic alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.16 or 0.00048986 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.02 or 0.00230646 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00012663 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.52 or 0.00096665 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004336 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Civic Profile

CVC is a coin. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 coins. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Civic is www.civic.com . The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “Civic is a decentralized identity ecosystem that allows for on-demand, secure and lower cost access to identity verification via the blockchain. Through a digital Identity platform, users to set up their own virtual identity and to store it along with their personally identifiable information on the device. This information will go through a verification process conducted by the identity validators on the platform and then ported into the blockchain where service providers can access it with the proper permission from the user. CVC is an Ethereum-based token used by service providers that are looking to acquire information about a user. These can make a payment in CVC. The smart contract system employed will then see funds delivered to both the validator and the identity owner (user). “

Buying and Selling Civic

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Civic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Civic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.