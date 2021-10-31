Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.700-$0.740 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.80 billion-$1.84 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.83 billion.Clarivate also updated its FY21 guidance to $0.70 to $0.74 EPS.

Shares of CLVT traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,247,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,156,401. The firm has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.61. Clarivate has a 1-year low of $20.31 and a 1-year high of $34.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.33.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $442.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Clarivate will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLVT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Clarivate from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Clarivate in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clarivate from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Clarivate stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,474,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,583,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.23% of Clarivate as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 71.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

