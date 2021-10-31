Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have issued reports on CBGPY. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Close Brothers Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

OTCMKTS CBGPY traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,480. Close Brothers Group has a one year low of $27.59 and a one year high of $53.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.6292 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 3.85%.

Close Brothers Group Company Profile

Close Brothers Group Plc operates as a merchant banking group, which provides lending, deposit taking, securities trading and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Finance, Commercial Finance, Property Finance, Securities, and Asset Management. The Retail Finance segment provides loans to predominantly retail customers, through a network of intermediaries.

